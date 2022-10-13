Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 99.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

