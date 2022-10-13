Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

