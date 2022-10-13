Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HPS opened at $14.47 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.