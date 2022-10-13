Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

