Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,670,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

