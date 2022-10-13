Strs Ohio Acquires 1,908 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $328.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

