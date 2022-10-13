Strs Ohio Acquires 600 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.