Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 373.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Trading Down 1.8 %

Fluor stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.