Strs Ohio Buys 312 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

CHK stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.