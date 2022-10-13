Strs Ohio Buys 63,508 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1,398.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,508 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 881,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

