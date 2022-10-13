Strs Ohio Buys 700 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

MMSI opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

