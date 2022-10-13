Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $486,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $208.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $713.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.78.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

