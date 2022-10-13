Strs Ohio Grows Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $155,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN opened at $44.35 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.