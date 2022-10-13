Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.9 %

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of H opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.