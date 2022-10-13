Strs Ohio Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Bank of America reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

