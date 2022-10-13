Strs Ohio Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,844,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.53.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

