Strs Ohio Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Option Care Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Option Care Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 107.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

OPCH opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

