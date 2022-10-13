Strs Ohio Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,870,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

NYSE:SM opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 4.65. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

