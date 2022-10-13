Strs Ohio Has $1.35 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

