Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,384,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,976,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after buying an additional 413,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.