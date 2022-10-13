Strs Ohio Has $1.39 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,334 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

