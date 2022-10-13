Strs Ohio Has $1.39 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodward Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

WWD opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

