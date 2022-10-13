Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

