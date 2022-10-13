Strs Ohio Has $1.41 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

ACI opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.