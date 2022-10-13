Strs Ohio Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

