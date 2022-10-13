Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1,548.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 79,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crane Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

