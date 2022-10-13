Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $5,959,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

