Strs Ohio Purchases 24,132 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,559,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 692,141 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.