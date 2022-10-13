Strs Ohio Purchases 4,557 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

