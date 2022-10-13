Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,619 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $244,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

