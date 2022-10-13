Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.