Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.