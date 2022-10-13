Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

