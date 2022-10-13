Strs Ohio Sells 1,065 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 433,199 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 466,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.