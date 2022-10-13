Strs Ohio Sells 1,085 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

CE opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

