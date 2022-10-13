Strs Ohio Sells 12,789 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

A opened at $125.69 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.