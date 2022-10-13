Strs Ohio Sells 18,493 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 610,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.
BMRN stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
