Strs Ohio Sells 18,493 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 610,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.