Strs Ohio Sells 248 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

