Strs Ohio Sells 2,900 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

