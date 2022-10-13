Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American States Water by 100.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in American States Water in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.