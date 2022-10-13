Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.70 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

