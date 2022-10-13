Strs Ohio Sells 7,035 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 703,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $178.82 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

