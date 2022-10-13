Strs Ohio Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.