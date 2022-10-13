Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MongoDB by 113.6% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MongoDB by 422.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

