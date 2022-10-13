SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SIVB stock opened at $335.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

