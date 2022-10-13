Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.06 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.09).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

