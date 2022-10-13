Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.06 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.66.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

