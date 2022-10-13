The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.