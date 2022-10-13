The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €33.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Vonovia Stock Down 5.5 %

ETR VNA opened at €19.20 ($19.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.03 and a 200-day moving average of €31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 52 week high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

