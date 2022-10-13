The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $66.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

